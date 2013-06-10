NEW YORK (AP) — Apple says its long-expected music streaming service will be called iTunes Radio and come free with advertisements included.

Apple Inc. unveiled the streaming service Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco. Apple says iTunes Radio will personalize users' music based on what they've listened to and what they've purchased on iTunes.

The service integrates Apple's Siri virtual assistant so that users can get information by speaking questions such as "Who plays that song?"

Subscribers to iTunes Match, which costs $25 per year, will get a commercial-free version of iTunes Radio.

Apple says iTunes Radio will be available in the fall in the U.S. The service enters a competitive field. Google started an on-demand subscription music service called All Access last month. The service joins Spotify, Rhapsody and others.