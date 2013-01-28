Applegate wins Newbery for 'One and Only Ivan'
NEW YORK (AP) — Katherine Applegate's "The One and Only Ivan" has won the John Newbery Medal for the outstanding book of 2012. John Klassen's "This Is Not My Hat" received the Randolph Caldecott Medal for outstanding illustration.
The Newbery and Caldecott awards are the top honors for children's literature. They were announced Monday by the American Library Association.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 12 hours ago Inside the business of being Chip and Joanna Gaines