NEW YORK (AP) — Katherine Applegate's "The One and Only Ivan" won the John Newbery Medal for the outstanding book of 2012, while Jon Klassen's "This Is Not My Hat" received the Randolph Caldecott Medal for outstanding illustration, the American Library Association announced Monday.

The Newbery and Caldecott awards are the top honors for children's literature.

Applegate's book tells of a daydreaming gorilla and the life lessons he receives through his friendship with a baby elephant. It was inspired by a real gorilla, one who lived decades without meeting another of his kind before spending his final, happy years at an Atlanta zoo.

Klassen was the author and illustrator of "This Is Not My Hat," his picture story about a fish and his blue hat, and the successor to Klassen's popular "I Want My Hat Back."

Bryan Collier's illustration for a book edition of Langston Hughes' poem "I, Too, Am America" received a Coretta Scott King prize for outstanding work by an African-American. Andrea Davis Pinkney's "Hand in Hand" won the King award for best text.

Alire Saenz's "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe" won twice: the Stonewall Book Award, for works about the gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender experience, and the Pura Belpre Award for best Latino/Latina author. David Diaz's work on "Martin de Porres: The Rose in the Desert" won the Belpre for illustration.

Katherine Paterson, 80 years old and winner of the Newbery, the National Book Award and many other honors, received the Laura Ingalls Wilder prize for lifetime achievement.

Steve Sheinkin's "Bomb: The Race to Build — and Steal — the World's Most Dangerous Weapon" was named the best nonfiction book and the "most distinguished informational" book.