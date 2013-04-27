By Wonderwall Editors

The Arcade Fire family is growing! Win Butler and Régine Chassagne welcomed a seven-pound baby boy on Sunday, April 21.

But it wasn't the proud parents who broke the news. It was Pastor Barry Mack of Montreal's St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Saint-Lambert, who's a friend of Butler's father. "C'était un mariage à leur image," he told Le Journal de Montréal of the couple. "C'est bien de voir qu'ils sont toujours ensemble et qu'ils ont aujourd'hui un bébé. C'est un peu rare dans l'industrie du divertissement." (In case you don't speak French, that roughly means, "It's good to see that they are still together and they now have a baby. It's a bit rare in the entertainment industry.")

Baby Butler will have a playmate on tour. The couple's bandmate Marika Anthony-Shaw is also expecting a child this year.