Religion and the royals!

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who is the spiritual head of the Church of England and will marry Prince William and Kate Middleton next week, praised the couple in a video released Thursday.

PHOTOS: Royal wedding hot spots

"I've been very struck by the way in which William and Catherine have approached this great event. They've thought through what they want for themselves, but also what they want to say," he said.

PHOTOS: Kate and Will's royal romance

The Archbishop said Prince William, 28, and Middleton, 29, had a "clear sense" of what their wedding meant and hoped their public commitment would inspire others with a message of hopefulness and generosity.

PHOTOS: Kate's princess prep

"They're responsible to the whole society, and responsible to God for their relationship… I think that they are deeply unpretentious people, and that message about taking that responsibility sensibly, realistically, courageously, comes over very strongly in conversation with them."

PHOTOS: A look back at Diana and Charles' wedding day

He added: "I hope they'll be given the strength and the persistence to go on showing the rest of us what's possible for the whole of their life together."

For more on the Royal Wedding, including rare photos, interviews with family and friends, details on Kate's new life as a princess and a tour of their lavish homes, order a copy of Us Weekly's Will & Kate: The Royal Wedding now.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly