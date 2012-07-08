PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The kids from Riverdale are no strangers to high school angst, worries about fitting in or music. Neither are the teens from "Glee."

Now, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Riverdale's resident boy genius Dilton Doiley are set to match wits — and maybe a vocal or two — with the likes of Finn Hudson, Kurt Hummel and Rachel Berry in the pages of "Archie Comics," the publisher says.

Co-chief executive officer Jon Goldwater said Monday the crossover is set for later this year or early 2013 and will encompass four issues in the ongoing "Archie" title. The plot is a closely-held secret.

It's being written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, one of the Fox network television show's writers, and features multiple characters from both the long-running comic book and the Fox show now in its third year.