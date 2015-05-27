Is it curtains for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner? Multiple outlets are reporting that the couple's marriage is on the brink of a collapse and the National Enquirer is even claiming that they are already "secretly separated."

The couple, according the reports, have not been pictured together for over a month.

"Jen has actually been preparing herself emotionally for this divorce for some time," a source told Radar Online. "She sees a therapist to learn how to cope with the divorce, and how to deal with the kids after they split. She'll take custody of them."

National Enquirer has a source who was much more blunt, saying "Ben and Jen are through."

Married in 2005, the couple shares children Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6 and Samuel, 3.

An official announcement of their split could come within weeks, the National Enquirer said in a detailed story, adding that it would be a $150 million divorce. The outlet claims that Ben is wanting the announcement to come before the couple's 10th wedding anniversary, as he hopes the media attention will have calmed before he starts a whirlwind promotional tour for "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which comes out in March 2016.

To be fair, rumors of Ben and Jen's demise have swirled for years, but fuel was certainly added to the fire in April when the Oscar-winning actor was reportedly spotted without his ring in Canada on the day of Jen's 43rd birthday.

Radar Online also claims that Ben was seen several times in May gambling in Las Vegas, a well-documented vice of Ben's that Jen never cared for.

"Often, when Ben and Jen have a problem, they just agree to ride it out and be miserable together until they can get some time apart," a source told the Enquirer. "Jennifer has close friends who think that she and Ben are a horrible fit, despite how much he loves being a father to those kids."

Jen raised eyebrows recently when she told Yahoo! Parenting that the couple's relationship required "a lot of patience."

"You just go on a ride together because you don't know who you're going to be when you first have a baby and you don't know who [your partner] is going to be," she said. "You have to just hang in there while you figure it out — and have a lot of patience for each other."