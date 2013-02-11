Rumor: Are Chris Brown and Rihanna Engaged?

Rihanna Grammys

Molly McGonigle

Four years after their infamous fight on the eve of the 2009 Grammys, Chris Brown and Rihanna are back together and cozier than ever.

Last night marked the couple's return to the spotlight as the two controversial lovebirds snuggled into each other throughout the show. Between Chris Brown's massive smile and Rihanna resting on his shoulders, the message seems clear: They are here to stay as a couple.

When Rihanna took to the stage to sing her emotionally charged ballad "Stay," it was hard to not be distracted by the diamond ring resting on her left hand.

But is it an engagement ring?

Neither party has confirmed the news, but Rihanna's father says he wouldn't be opposed to Chris Brown and Rihanna getting engaged in the near future.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop is reporting that Rihanna's bling was a piece Niel Lane let the pop star borrow for the big night.

