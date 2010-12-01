By Kat Giantis

Has Eva Longoria forgiven Tony Parker for his alleged extramarital sexting? The divorcing duo rendezvoused at a swanky Santa Monica hotel on Wednesday afternoon, sparking talk of a possible reconciliation.

"Eva and Tony were acting really lovey-dovey with each other," a spy relays to E! Online. "She was stroking his head with her hand. They did not look like a couple that has just filed for divorce."

RELATED: Longoria 'devastated' over split

But the "Desperate Housewives" star, 35, apparently isn't looking to let the San Antonio Spurs player, 28, off the hook for the messages he reportedly sent to a teammate's wife or his supposed infidelity shortly after their extravagant 2007 wedding in France.

"They are not reconciling," a source assures Us. "It was just a friendly lunch to work out the details of the divorce."

Echoes a pro-Longoria insider to People mag, "They remain friends and everything is amicable. Eva is a class act. That's how gracious she is."

RELATED: Eva, Tony & alleged other woman film 'Grease' spoof

Or maybe she was just trying to find out the name of Tony's new lawyer. According to TMZ, the attorney who filed the basketballer's divorce petition in Texas has resigned because he also represents former Spurs player Brent Barry, whose estranged wife, Erin, was rumored to be on the receiving end of Parker's texts.

Read more Hot Gossip