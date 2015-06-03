Does this model have a new man?

Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas have been "cozying up" amidst rumors that they are dating, according to a new report.

Further perpetuating the rumors, the Sports Illustrated model was seen playful biting Joe's ear as they both attended a CFDA Awards afterparty on June 1. Us Weekly says the duo was also holding hands and being affectionate inside the party.

Joe arrived to the party after Gigi, but immediately made his way to her table in the back where they began taking selfies together. The two were seated "very close to each other and holding hands," an observer said. They later took photos with friends in a photo booth.

Joe's rep tells the magazine that there is nothing between the former Disney star and Gigi.

"They are friends," his rep told the magazine. "That's all."

Gigi recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend Cody Simpson.