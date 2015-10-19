As Lamar Odom continues to fight for his life after emerging from a coma, Khloe Kardashian has stayed by his side constantly. And according to a new report from TMZ, she'll continue to do so, in spite of the fact that she's been dating another NBA star, James Harden, since June.

The website reports Khloe has "put the brakes on" her relationship with James, opting to focus her energy and love on her estranged husband, whose care she's been tasked with managing since he was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada last week.

(Khloe and Lamar finally signed papers this year after Khloe filed for divorce in December, but they'll reportedly take months to be processed, a situation that left her in charge when Lamar became incapacitated.)

Lamar's condition has improved, but he is still reportedly unable to stand on his own and is receiving dialysis for kidney failure. His recovery is expected to take many months -- and multiple outlets are reporting Khloe intends to be with him every step of the way.

"She goes everywhere with him. If Lamar leaves the room for testing, she follows," an insider tells E News.

The troubled athlete was reportedly discharged from Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Monday and helicoptered -- with Khloe -- to a hospital in Los Angeles.

In August, rumors surfaced suggesting Lamar had "issues" with Khloe's relationship with James and that he still hoped to win her back.

