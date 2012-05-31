Kimye may be on the brink of a major relationship milestone: making a home together.

Both Kim Kardashian, 31, and Kanye West, 34, have quietly put their L.A. residences up for sale, TMZ reports.

Both stars resorted to "pocket listing" their properties, which means their realtors have exclusive rights to the listings. (Pocket listing also ensures neither home will show up in advertisements).

Kardashian is asking close to $5 million for her Beverly Hills house.

"Kim is selling her home privately," a source close to the reality star confirms to Us Weekly. "Kanye and Kim are thinking about moving in together."

Though West and Kardashian have only been dating since March, a source assured Us last month their romance was years in the making, explaining that West pursued Kardashian "for a long time."

Echoed another insider, "They've been friends for years. Kim is ready to give it a try now."

Earlier this week, Kardashian jetted back to L.A. from France, where she spent time at the Cannes Film Festival with her love.

"She wants to be with him as much as possible," a source explains of her European jaunt. "They really know and love each other."

