Is Lena Dunham secretly engaged to boyfriend Jack Antonoff? Maybe secretly married, even?

The engagement speculation has been running rampant for a while but quickly reached a fever pitch after she referred to Jack's sister, Rachel Antonoff, as her "sister-in-law" during the Sundance Film Festival.

Girls, they say the darndest things.

This could be chalked up to a simple slip of the tongue, but then again, earlier this month Lena was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

A New York Post reporter allegedly tried to get Lena to clarify her comments made during a Planned Parenthood party, but the "Girls" actress "kindly refused."

Lena has been dating the fun. guitarist and Bleachers singer since 2012. They once stated that they wouldn't get married until same-sex marriage was legal throughout the United States.