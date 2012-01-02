Is Minka Kelly ready to give Derek Jeter another shot?

Five months after announcing the end of their three-year relationship, the former couple reunited for a romantic vacation in Paris, France, over the holiday weekend.

The New York Yankees player, 27, and the Charlie's Angels star, 31, checked into the Pont Royal Hotel last week "and couldn't stop showing how much they loved each otherr," a source tells Us Weekly.

"They are lovely people, and looked very happy with each other," the source says. "A real perfect couple."

The notoriously private pair have kept the details of their summer breakup under wraps, but a second insider tells Us "they kept in touch" in the months that followed.

Explains the insider: "I always had a hunch they would get back together."

