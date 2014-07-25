Say it ain't so!

Looks like the rumors have picked up full steam again that "X-Men: Days of Future Past" co-stars and real-life adorable couple Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult are hitting a rough patch in their rekindled romance, with Page Six reporting that Hoult was spotted "snuggling up" to model/actress Riley Keough at No. 8's "Philo Prom" party in New York City Wednesday.

"They were sitting arm-in-arm in a booth with Adam Lambert and Charl Brown," Page Six quotes a source. The pair "looked cozy," the eyewitness adds. However, it could be that the two are just close co-stars, having worked together in the highly anticipated "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Hoult, 24, and Lawrence, 23, began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of "X-Men: First Class," but broke up in January 2013, reportedly because Hoult was uncomfortable with Lawrence's intense fame following her roles in "Silver Linings Playbook" and "The Hunger Games" franchise. However, the two rekindled their romance in July 2013 after filming "X-Men: Days of Future Past" together.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time Keough, 25, has been rumored to be in the middle of a high-profile couple.

Last July, she was linked to Robert Pattinson, her "Runaways" co-star Kristen Stewart's ex.