On Thursday, several outlets speculated that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez -- a.k.a. the hottest young couple in Hollywood -- have been going through a shaky time. TMZ reported that the pair, 18 and 19, respectively, "have broken up several times in the last few months."

But sources tell Us Weekly that the teen superstars, who have been publicly dating for more than 16 months, aren't going through anything out of the ordinary, and are, above all, fine.

"They are kids. Of course there are times they fight," a Bieber source tells Us. "Their schedules are the biggest problem. But he is all about her."

Adds a Gomez source, "They always hit small rough patches but then stay together."

Indeed, all seemed to be well in paradise for the pair, who managed to steal away for ice cream in L.A.'s Van Nuys, Calif. on Saturday. While cooling off with their sweet treats, the "Boyfriend" crooner and Spring Breakers starlet walked hand in hand on their romantic stroll.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber on the Rocks?