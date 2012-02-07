Are Teen Mom's Kailyn, Ex Jo Back Together?
They've been locked in a nasty battle over child support on MTV's Teen Mom, but on Tuesday's all-new episode, warring exes Kailyn Lowry and Jonathan "Jo" Rivera just may have finally mended fences.
PHOTOS: See how the Teen Mom tots have grown
As this exclusive preview clip shows, Lowry and Rivera -- parents to Isaac, 2 -- are able to put their differences aside to give their son a bath and read him a bedtime story.
And their togetherness doesn't end there. After Rivera tells Lowry he's willing to drop his appeal to lower child support payments, Lowry -- currently dating Jordan Wenner -- asks him to spend the night.
VIDEO: Teen Mom's most shocking moments
Find out his shocking response in the Teen Mom 2 clip above before the full episode airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 23 hours ago 2019 Academy Award Nominees -- See their reactions