They've been locked in a nasty battle over child support on MTV's Teen Mom, but on Tuesday's all-new episode, warring exes Kailyn Lowry and Jonathan "Jo" Rivera just may have finally mended fences.

PHOTOS: See how the Teen Mom tots have grown

As this exclusive preview clip shows, Lowry and Rivera -- parents to Isaac, 2 -- are able to put their differences aside to give their son a bath and read him a bedtime story.

PHOTOS: Friendly celeb exes

And their togetherness doesn't end there. After Rivera tells Lowry he's willing to drop his appeal to lower child support payments, Lowry -- currently dating Jordan Wenner -- asks him to spend the night.

VIDEO: Teen Mom's most shocking moments

Find out his shocking response in the Teen Mom 2 clip above before the full episode airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly