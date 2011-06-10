-- The Jonas Brothers haven't performed together in a while, but that doesn't mean Kevin, Joe and Nick are no longer a group! Friday on The View, Nick explained the guys were all "just taking some times to do some individual projects and enjoy that journey that each of us are on." He added: "We'll come back and do something [together] soon." [PopEater]

-- Get ready for a new side of Colin Hanks. The 33-year-old actor will play a lottery-winning serial killer in dark comedy Lucky. [Huffington Post]

-- As part of his court-ordered community service, Mel Gibson visited sick children at a hospital in Guatemala. Gibson pled no contest in March to misdemeanor battery of ex Oksana Grigorieva, and 16 hours of community service, $600 in fines and a year of mandatory counseling were part of his sentence. [CNN]

-- Missing True Blood? You're not alone. HBO launched a new website, TBWithdrawal.com, where True Blood addicts can come together to satisfy their True Blood cravings. [OMG]

