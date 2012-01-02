'Tis the season to get engaged!

Aretha Franklin and William "Willie" Wilkerson are engaged, the Queen of Soul's rep tells The Associated Press. Jokes Franklin: "No, I'm not pregnant!"

The R&B diva, 69, is currently planning to tie the knot this summer in Miami Beach. She and Wilkerson will host a reception aboard a private yacht.

According to Franklin's rep, the "Respect" singer "is considering Donna Karan, Valentino and Vera Wang to design her dress."

This will be the third marriage for Franklin, who was wed to Ted White from 1961-1969 and Glynn Turman from 1978-1984.

