Aretha Franklin's representative has confirmed the legendary singer is alive and well after she became the latest victim of an Internet death hoax.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin is 'grateful to be alive'

The Queen of Soul underwent surgery at a hospital in Detroit earlier this month to treat an undisclosed ailment, with subsequent reports suggesting she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Her ailing health led to incorrect online reports stating she had passed away over the festive period, but her spokesperson has slammed the claims, telling GossipCop.com, "Aretha is fine."

The confusion may have stemmed in part from news late Sunday night that Teena Marie, the so-called "Ivory Queen of Soul," had died in her sleep on Christmas.

RELATED: Teena Marie dies at age 54

Franklin is the latest star who has had to respond to a death hoax -- actor Charlie Sheen was incorrectly reported to have died in a snowboarding accident on Sunday and singer Aaron Carter also denied reports he had passed away last week.

RELATED: Denise Richards denies Charlie Sheen death rumors