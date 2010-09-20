DETROIT (AP) -- A spokeswoman for Aretha Franklin says the singing legend's son has been severely beaten at a gas station in Detroit.

Gwendolyn Quinn says in a statement that Eddie Franklin was attacked Monday night and was undergoing surgery at a Detroit-area hospital. The statement says three people may have been involved in the beating.

Quinn says she didn't have any additional information beyond the statement.

A message was left Tuesday morning with Detroit police.

The Queen of Soul is one of the most honored musicians in American history, having won numerous Grammys; the National Medal of Arts; the Presidential Medal of Freedom and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.