NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder will sing at the private funeral Saturday of Whitney Houston in what promises to be a very musical service.

Publicist Kristen Foster also confirms that invitations went out to Houston's ex-husband, Bobby Brown; her co-star in "The Bodyguard," Kevin Costner; and Oprah Winfrey.

Houston's longtime musical mentor, Clive Davis, will speak at the funeral. The eulogy will be given by gospel singer and longtime family friend Marvin Winans.

Organizers were getting the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, N.J., ready Thursday for the musical part of the service, setting up speakers and drums in the aisles.

Fans without invitations will be kept far away. Newark police say streets will be shut down for six square blocks around the church.