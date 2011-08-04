BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) -- A 24-year-old Argentine woman accused of leaking unfinished scenes from the vampire movie "Breaking Dawn" said Thursday that she accessed the material on the Internet "by chance" and didn't pirate it.

"Breaking Dawn" is the finale of the popular "Twilight" movie series.

Economics student Daiana Santia said three days after being named in a U.S. court suit that she is not a hacker but an ordinary Web user who came across the scenes by accident while surfing the Internet. She did not say on what site she found the unfinished scenes.

Santia said she didn't distribute or save any of the scenes. After looking at them, "I closed everything and that was it," she said.

"I couldn't do it again even if I wanted to. You enter by navigating, entering by different links. I only saw it, I didn't distribute it like they say," she said during a news conference in Posadas, the city in northern Argentina where she lives.

On Monday, Summit Entertainment, maker of "Breaking Dawn," filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that Daiana Santia and her father, Hector Santia, hacked into secure computers, stole images from the movie and posted them on social networking sites.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court claims other people who have not been identified may also be responsible.

Santia's lawyer, Hugo Armanini, said technicians apparently sent by Summit's legal representatives, had visited the woman's house and demanded "in a bad manner" that she hand over material from her computer's hard drive.