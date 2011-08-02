LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The longtime producers of the Golden Globe Awards say the organizers of the glitzy awards gala waited too long to challenge an agreement they claim grants them perpetual rights to work on the show.

Brad Phillips, an attorney for dick clark productions, asked a federal judge Tuesday to reject a lawsuit by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association challenging an agreement that keeps the show on NBC through 2018.

The association claims the company negotiated the broadcast deal without its approval. The producers claim a 1993 agreement gave them rights to handle the show as long as it airs on NBC.

The press association says it has disputed the language of the 1993 agreement for nearly a decade and that its lawsuit was not filed too late.