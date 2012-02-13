For weeks, Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale) has been too afraid to ask her childhood friend Holden Strauss (Shane Coffey) about his mysterious bruises and bag of pills.

PHOTOS: What the characters wore on Pretty Little Liars

On Monday's all-new episode of Pretty Little Liars, Holden finally reveals his secret -- but it may be more than Aria bargained for.

"I do Tang Soo Do. It's a marital art. It's Korean," he tells Aria. "I compete and my parents don't like it. They forbid me to keep training."

VIDEO: Lucy performs a striptease on Pretty Little Liars

Feeling confused, Aria asks: "Are we talking like, basements and naked light bulbs, people missing all their teeth?"

Holden responds dryly: "No, everyone's got teeth." After explaining that the pills are pain relievers -- and not illegal street drugs -- he then asks Aria to continue covering for him in order to compete in an upcoming tournament.

VIDEO: Lucy's costar Ashley Benson wonders who the mysterious "A" might be

Will Aria keep Holden's secret and help her pal out? Watch the clip (above) to find out and tune in for an all-new episode of Pretty Little Liars Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly