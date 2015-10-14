Ariana Grande is rocking a new hue!

In revealing her album art for her latest single, "Focus," the songstress unveiled a new look, a gorgeous shade of platinum blonde.

"#16daysTilFocus," she captioned an Instagram snap that shows her new locks, in a photo taken by Alfredo Flores.

Ariana is certainly no stranger to changing up her hair color. Her tresses were red when she broke into the entertainment scene on Nickelodeon years ago. And for a while, she's rocked a shade of chestnut-colored brunette.

The black-and-white Instagram shot shows Ariana sporting her typical ponytail hairstyle. Her cat-like eyes look off into the distance while she folds her arms and reveals her flat stomach.

In the past, the "Problem" singer has admitted that she often wears extensions and the same hairstyle, primarily because her hair was so damaged from her days on Nickelodeon.

"I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat… as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair," she wrote, defending her hair on Instagram in January 2014. "My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions, but I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. Trust me, it's… difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined."