Ariana Grande felt bullied on the set of the Nickelodeon hit Victorious, the actress reveals in the August issue of Seventeen. From 2010 to 2013, the 19-year-old Boca Raton, Fla., native played Cat Valentine on the tween show alongside Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia and Leon Thomas III.

Though Grande doesn't refer to her tormentor by name, she does admit that her confidence faltered during the show's four seasons. "I worked with someone who told me they'd never like me. But for some reason, I just felt like I needed her approval," Grande explains. "So I started changing myself to please her. It made me stop being social and friendly. I was so unhappy."

The show wrapped in February, and now Grande is starring in her own Nickelodeon series, Sam & Cat. The comedy also features 20-year-old Jennette McCurdy (iCarly, Lincoln Heights) and 71-year-old Maree Cheatham (Days of Our Lives, General Hospital). Grande is also recording new music. Tentatively slated for an August release, "The Way" singer's forthcoming album Daydreamin' has been in the works for three years.

"I'm a big perfectionist!" Grande tells Seventeen. "I'm trying to channel super-confident women like Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey and Beyonce, because I realized that if you want something, you really have to go for it, just like they do."

