Well, hello, au naturel Ariana! Ariana Grande ditched her signature high, tight and straight ponytail over the weekend for her naturally luscious locks.

The 22-year-old singer posted a collage of selfies on Instagram Sunday showing off her beautiful waves.

"Peekaboo healthy curls 🙊," she captioned the post. "Long time no see 🙈🙈💜."

The "Problem" singer also shared a funny video of her comparing her hair to the locks on her adorable Labradoodle dog's body.

"Ophelia we match!!!!!!!!!!!!" she said.

We think her hair game is on point and hope to see this look more often!

