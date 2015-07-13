Ariana Grande will NOT face any charges for her infamous donut-licking incident, Gossip Cop confirms.

As Gossip Cop reported, Grande was in Wolfee Donuts in Lake Elsinore, California on July 4. Surveillance cameras captured Grande and apparent boyfriend Ricky Alvarez seemingly licking the donuts on display. After the video leaked last week, local police confirmed Grande’s actions were under investigation on the grounds of “deliberate food tampering.”

But the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department tells Gossip Cop that the Grande case is now considered closed, as the owner of Wolfee Donuts has decided not to press charges against the pop star. Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, however, is still looking into the matter to determine “if the affected donuts were disposed of or sold to another patron.”

The incident prompted a visit from a health inspector, and due to on-site issues discovered, Wolfee Donut’s rating was downgraded to a B. Some reports, though, have said the media attention has led to a significant increase in business for the shop. Grande, however, is still facing fall-out for her “malicious” licking, and for exclaiming “I hate America” during the incident.

Grande has offered two apologies for her behavior, but she remains under fire. Most recently, as Gossip Cop noted, Greta Van Susteren argued that it isn’t “enough” for the singer to say she’s sorry, but that she should “prove” it with a patriotic act. Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for comment on the latest developments, but did not immediately hear back.