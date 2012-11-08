The show must go on.

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter headed back to work this morning, despite still being embroiled in some serious personal drama with her mother, Chrisoula "Crystal" Workman.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, TMZ reported that the 14-year-old star had been removed from her home and placed under the temporary guardianship of her older sister, Shanelle Gray, amid allegations of physical and emotional abuse against Workman. The site also claimed that a restraining order had been put in place, forcing the actress' mom to stay 100 yards away from her.

Us Weekly spoke with Winter's brother, Jimmy Workman, who says that the allegations against his mother are false.

"There is no truth to these allegations," he told Us. "The allegations made 20 years ago are not true, and the ones today are not true."

"This is a mother who does everything for her kids," he added. "Chris misses Ariel and wants her to come home."

In any case, Winter, who plays brainy middle child Alex Dunphy on ABC's hit sitcom, seems determined not to let the ordeal interfere with her work. Leaving her sister's home in Los Angeles -- where she has been staying amid all the drama -- she hid her usually smiling face beneath a New York Giants cap and oversized sunglasses and got a ride to Fox Studios, where Modern Family is filmed.

"It's a very sad situation," Winter's mom told Us. "Very sad."

