Ariel Winter, 14, will soon be attending private school in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Up until now, the Modern Family actress has been privately tutored. TMZ reports the star will start attending classes later this month.

Winter's decision to enroll in school comes after undergoing a bitter custody battle with her family. Following allegations of physical and emotional abuse were made against the star's mother, an L.A. judge ruled on Dec. 12 that Winter would remain under guardianship of her older sister, Shanelle Gray.

The star's father, Glenn Workman, now has temporary control of his daughter's estate, and both parents will undergoing counseling with Winter.

"It looks like the court is going to order therapy and counseling to get my family back together, where [we] should be," the actress' brother, Jimmy Workman, said in a press conference. "[My father] is...thrilled. My mother is very happy [that] everyone is going to work together."

