Ariel Winter's real-life family drama continues.

The Modern Family actress, 14, was removed from her home earlier this month after allegations of physical and emotional abuse emerged against her mother, Chrisoula "Crystal" Workman. And now, TMZ has obtained court documents that Winter's brother, Jimmy Workman, filed in the guardianship case involving his mom and sister.

PHOTOS: Stars in court

According to the site, Workman claims in his declaration that he does not want to point fingers -- he simply wants to help.

"My position is not to take sides with anyone, but to get this family back to where it belongs," he says. However, he then goes on to add that he believes "[Ariel's sister] Shanelle Gray is not the right person to have custody" of her, and that he "never" witnessed any physical or emotional abuse at the hands of his mother.

PHOTOS: Stars who survived abuse

"[There were] normal mother and daughter arguments and banter back and forth," he explains, "but nothing more."

Workman gave a similar account earlier this month when Us Weekly talked to him about the situation with his sister and the allegations against his mother.

PHOTOS: Secrets from the Modern Family set

"There is no truth to these allegations," he said at the time. "The allegations made 20 years ago are not true and the ones today are not true."

"This is a mother who does everything for her kids," Workman told Us. "Chris misses Ariel and wants her to come home."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ariel Winter's Brother: I'm Not Taking Sides