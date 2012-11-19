LOS ANGELES (AP) — The father of "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter said Monday he is willing to care for his daughter and does not believe she should be placed in a guardianship after allegations that her mother has been physically and emotionally abusive.

One day before a hearing in the case was scheduled to convene, Glenn Workman filed an objection to a petition that would strip his estranged wife, Chrisoula, of custody of the 14-year-old.

Winter has been living with her adult sister, Shanelle Gray, since Oct. 3 when a judge created a temporary guardianship for the actress. Court filings described Chrisoula Workman as abusive to her daughter, including slapping her and calling her derogatory names. The judge ordered her to stay away and not contact the actress until at least Tuesday, when the guardianship will be re-evaluated.

Glenn Workman's objects to the contention in Gray's initial court filing that he is not in a position to care for the teen actress.

His filing does not address the abuse allegations against his wife, although he previously signed a handwritten declaration stating that the allegations were false and his daughter hadn't been beaten.

Glenn Workman acknowledges in the filing that problems with his wife have stymied his relationship with Winter at times, but he said he has been a caring father who is willing to care for her. He states that he does not need Winter's money to care for her.

"I want to provide for her a calm loving home environment that is a retreat from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood; a place where she can think and relax without any distractions," Workman's filing says.

Gray's attorney, Michael Kretzmer, declined to comment on the filing.

Glenn Workman wrote that he objects to Winter remaining in the care of Gray, who he claims has alienated the actress from her parents. "This whole situation has turned into a circus and places Ariel in a position she should not have to be in," he wrote.

"I ask this court to allow me the chance to function as a healthy parent and help Ariel through this ordeal," he wrote.

Winter has been acting since age 7, appearing in several TV series, including "ER" and "Phineas and Ferb," and movies such as "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," ''Ice Age: The Meltdown" and "ParaNorman." She plays middle child Alex Dunphy on ABC's "Modern Family."

