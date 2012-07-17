PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio says he's shocked by comedian George Lopez's profanity-laced tirade against him.

Lopez made the comments about the top cop of Maricopa County during the debut of his solo stand-up special, "George: It's Not Me, It's You," which aired Saturday on HBO.

Arpaio says he had been watching the show but changed the channel before Lopez directed curse words at him. The sheriff known for his tough stance on illegal immigration says he was shocked that the comments weren't part of a joke.

Ina Treciokas, a publicist for Lopez, says the comedian would have no further comment.

The sheriff is the target of several lawsuits, including one going to trial Thursday that accuses his department of racially profiling Latinos.