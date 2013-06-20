Armie Hammer's coital confessions continue! After disclosing some dirty details about his romps with wife Elizabeth Chambers in the July/August issue of Playboy, the 26-year-old Lone Ranger actor shares even more bedroom secrets in the July issue of ELLE. This time, however, he opens up about a premarital conquest.

When he was making a name for himself in L.A., Armie admits he dated a few unpredictable women. "One chick tried to stab me when we were having sex," the Social Network star reveals. "I should so not be telling this story. She was like, 'True love leaves scars. You don't have any.' And then she tried to stab me with a butcher knife. Of course I promptly broke up with her. . .seven months later."

Since marrying Chambers in 2010, the actor says he's never looked back. "I like the idea of marriage. I like the idea that I have a best friend. It's just really comforting," he explains. "I remember being single and trying to date, and it was just stressful and hard. It wasn't fun. This is fun."

Armie comes from a privileged upbringing (his paternal great-grandfather was oil tycoon and philanthropist Armand Hammer), but he prides himself on making his own money. "For a while in our marriage, it was pretty tight and we liked that," he says of life with Chambers. "We like living sort of hand-to-mouth. It makes you appreciate the time when you don't have to live like that. We didn't want to go to my parents and tuck our tails between our legs and be like, 'Can you help us?' We wanted to be our own adults. Also, there was once another Hammer, by the name of MC, who spent all of his money really quickly, and I would like to avoid that."

As he continues to establish himself in Hollywood, Armie says he hopes to be recognized more for his talents than his beefcake body. "I'm not crazy about taking my shirt off for a movie. Right now, that's the thing: you have a young, handsome actor, you take his shirt off and you put him in front of the camera. It sets up this pressure to stay camera ready all the time," he tells ELLE. "I don't want to think about myself that much. The guys who do it are like, 'Oh, it's been two hours, I have to eat yams. My glycemic index is dropping.' It can very easily turn people into narcissists. It just seems silly."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Armie Hammer: "One Chick Tried to Stab Me When We Were Having Sex"