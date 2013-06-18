Armie Hammer is talking dirty in the July/August issue of Playboy. "The Lone Ranger" star opens up about life with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and reveals how their sex life has changed since tying the knot in 2010.

"I don't know how much we can put here without my parents being embarrassed, but I used to like to be a dominant lover," Hammer, 26, reveals. "I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change. And I mean that for the better -- it's not like I'm suffering in any way. But you can't really pull your wife's hair. It gets to a point where you say, 'I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do.'"

Hammer adds, "The two of us will literally break out laughing in the middle of it, finish up and be like, 'Well, that was oddly fun!' So it becomes a new kind of thing that's less about 'I want to dominate you' and more about both of us having a really good time. It's just a different style."

The star also reveals that he kept one of his "Lone Ranger" masks. "My wife loves it," he laughs.

The actor -- known for his roles in 2010's "The Social Network," 2011's "J. Edgar" and 2012's "Mirror Mirror" -- also shoots down rumors that he'll play sadomasochistic business magnate Christian Grey in the film adaptation of "Fifty Shades of Grey."

"No one actually offered me the movie, but while I was working on 'Lone Ranger' my agent brought it up, and I said, 'Nope.' I mean, come on -- it's just mommy porn," Hammer tells Playboy. "I'm not going to sit on top of the laundry machine in spin cycle reading about putting a ball gag in someone's mouth. That doesn't do it for me."

