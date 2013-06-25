Armie Hammer is sharing the spotlight with his wife Elizabeth Chambers. The photogenic pair both appear in the August 2013 Town & Country magazine, posing for both the cover and the accompanying photo spread. In their joint interview, the spouses open up about their three-year marriage; Hammer also talks about his roles in The Lone Ranger and The Social Network.

PHOTOS: Stars and their soulmates

(The couple's wedding was featured in the January 2011 issue of Town & Country, and Chambers appeared solo on the magazine's April 2011 cover.)

PHOTOS: Hot Hollywood hunks

Long before they tied the knot in 2010, Chambers says the 26-year-old actor knew they were destined to be together forever. "When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," says the pretty brunette, who owns a bakery in Texas.

The former TV host recalls, "He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'"

PHOTOS: Summer movie guide

Since playing the Winklevoss twins Cameron and Tyler in 2010's The Social Network, Hammer has worked hard to distance himself from the role that made him famous. "The Winklevoss brothers' great achievement, a big source of pride, comes from the fact that they went to Harvard. And I'm a guy who dropped out of high school," says the actor, whose paternal great-grandfather was oil tycoon and philanthropist Armand Hammer. "My parents thought I was an idiot. They thought it was ridiculous to drop out in 11th grade to be an actor. So, no offense to the Winklevoss brothers, but really we couldn't be more different."

Shortly after production began on The Lone Ranger in 2012, producer Jerry Bruckheimer was impressed with Hammer's work ethic. "We endured blizzards, windstorms, 120-degree days in Utah, and more sand and wind than you can imagine. Physically it was quite an ordeal for the actors, but Armie never let on. He's very committed and he's fearless, an avid sportsman, very athletic," he said of the star, whose other film credits include J. Edgar and Mirror Mirror. "Out in the desert, he just rolled with the punches. He camped out in Monument Valley and slept outside with the crew."

PHOTOS: Armie Hammer and other dapper dudes

While Hammer is no stranger to praise, he gets uncomfortable when asked about his artistic process. "I don't like to talk about the craft of acting," he tells Town & Country. "It's like asking a guy who screws lug nuts for a living to talk about his technique."

The August issue of Town & Country hits newsstands on Tuesday, July 9.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Armie Hammer, Wife Elizabeth Chambers Share First Magazine Cover