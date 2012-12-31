LOS ANGELES (AP) — Green Day is going back out on the road.

The Grammy-winning punk band announced new tour dates Monday.

The band canceled the rest of its 2012 club schedule and postponed the start of a 2013 arena tour after singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong's substance abuse problems emerged publicly in September when he had a profane meltdown on the stage of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Armstrong told fans in a statement Monday that he's "getting better every day" and "the show must go on."

The tour is scheduled to begin March 28 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The band released its most recent album, "Tre," on Dec. 11, more than a month ahead of schedule.