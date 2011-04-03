CANNES, France (AP) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger says his new TV venture features a "superheroic guy" who gets things done — without the constraints of laws that thwart his action.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the Hollywood hunk-turned-Californ ia governor says "The Governator" is an animated TV show that's a funny, action-packed, crime-fighting fantasy.

Think Bruce Wayne — the civilian tycoon behind the Batman mask — but involving a former governor who assembles a team of whiz kids to fight both crime and natural disasters.

The 63-year-old Schwarzenegger, three months out of the governor's office, spoke to the AP before presenting details of the cheekily titled venture at the MipTV television business conference at the French Riviera resort of Cannes.