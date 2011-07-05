Arnold Schwarzenegger is eager to reach a speedy divorce settlement with estranged wife, Maria Shriver because the former Governor of California wants to return to his acting career, RadarOnline.com is exclusively reporting.

Shriver formally filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger on July 1. The couple had been married for 25 years, and have four children together.

Schwarzenegger wants to resolve the divorce as quickly as possible so that he can resume his acting career, a source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com. "Arnold wants to be back on a set making movies, make no bones about that. He wants to put this chapter of his life behind him, and make hit movies," the insider says. "Arnold has been talking to studio executives about his comeback. He wants to star with Tom Arnold in a possible 'True Lies' sequel. Both actors are trying to make that happen. The script has been written, it's just a matter of lining up a director, the primary choice would be James Cameron because he did the first one."

"The Terminator" star has another unlikely supporter who is keen to see him return to work -- his soon to be ex-wife, Maria!

"Maria is fully supportive of Arnold returning to acting. She knows how much it means to him," the source says. "Arnold did a horrible thing to her, but she is really trying to move beyond that. You have to remember, she has had months to process this. The public was unaware Arnold and Maria had even separated for at least 3-4 months. Maria and Arnold talk all the time, she doesn't have it in her to be anything other than gracious. It's who she is as a person."

If a divorce settlement is reached in the next few months, the divorce could be finalized by the end of the year, something Shriver and Schwarzenegger are both trying to achieve.

