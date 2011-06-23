In the midst of his love child scandal, Arnold Schwarzenegger took a trip to Austria this week, taking some personal time to visit his mother's grave in a nearby cemetery, and he was swarmed by local fans.

PHOTOS: Arnold Schwarzenegger Mobbed By Fans At His Mother's Grave

Bombarded as soon as he got out of his silver Mercedes, the former Governor of California kept a brave face as he graciously signed autographs for local fans at the Weiz Cemetery, where his mother was buried in 1998.

Schwarzenegger returned to his homeland for the 2011 Vienna Energy Forum, which he attended on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES:

Arnold Schwarzenegger Paying Child Support To Maria Shriver

Arnold & The Maid: It Wasn't A One-Time Thing

First Photos of Arnold & Secret Son Published