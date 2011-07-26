Christopher Schwarzenegger will soon surf again.

On Monday, Arnold Schwarzenegger offered an update on his 13-year-old son's health, which was hampered after a surfing accident in Malibu earlier this month.

"Thanks for all your support for Christopher," California's former governor, 63, Tweeted. "It means a lot to me & to him. He's doing much better & we'll have him back at full speed soon."

Hospitalized after his accident, the boy is said to have suffered multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung, and spent several days in the intensive care unit.

Arnold and his soon-to-be ex wife, Maria Shriver, stood vigil at their son's bedside as he recovered.

"On behalf of our entire family, we want to sincerely thank the paramedics and lifeguards who responded so swiftly as well as the doctors, nurses, emergency room and hospital staff who have cared for our son," Shriver, 55, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

