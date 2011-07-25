LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger says his son's condition is improving after a body-boarding accident at a Malibu beach.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Refiles Divorce Documents

Schwarzenegger tweeted his appreciation to well-wishers Monday night.

In his post, Schwarzenegger said "Thanks for all your support for Christopher. It means a lot to me & to him. He's doing much better & we'll have him back at full speed soon."

RELATED: Christopher Schwarzenegger, 13, Hospitalized After Surfing Accident

The 13-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver suffered a collapsed lung and broken bones in the accident on July 17.

RELATED: Shocking Celebrity Splits

The couple are separated and in the midst of a divorce.