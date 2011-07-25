Arnold Schwarzenegger tweets son 'doing much better'
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger says his son's condition is improving after a body-boarding accident at a Malibu beach.
RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Refiles Divorce Documents
Schwarzenegger tweeted his appreciation to well-wishers Monday night.
In his post, Schwarzenegger said "Thanks for all your support for Christopher. It means a lot to me & to him. He's doing much better & we'll have him back at full speed soon."
RELATED: Christopher Schwarzenegger, 13, Hospitalized After Surfing Accident
The 13-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver suffered a collapsed lung and broken bones in the accident on July 17.
RELATED: Shocking Celebrity Splits
The couple are separated and in the midst of a divorce.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 11, 2019 We're rounding up Duchess Meghan's best pregnancy looks!
- Apr. 11, 2019 See all the stars who've debuted new hair looks in 2019