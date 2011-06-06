The stripper might have been dressed like an officer of the law, but she definitely wasn't the Kindergarten Cop.

EXCLUSIVE: Arnold & The Stripper

Arnold Schwarzenegger has seen his marriage fall apart in a very public way due to his admission of an affair and love child with the family maid, but RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about a wild night he spent with a stripper while he was married to his wife, Maria Shriver.

For his 50th birthday, his guy friends threw him a party at The Terminator director James Cameron's house and invited a stripper who dressed up like a cop and these photos show Arnold getting pretty close to the "law enforcement officer."

The party was "boys only no wives or girlfriends," a source who was at the party said about the wild night.

"Arnold seemed to love the stripper," they said. "She was his present."

The stripper bared her breasts and the future Governor of California couldn't get enough. "Arnold was all over her, grabbing her breasts and kissing her," the source said.

He got frisky with the stripper, according to the source. "She gave him a lap dance and he looked like he really enjoyed it, he couldn't keep his hands off her the whole time."

What do you get the man who has everything? A night with a stripper!

"It was a wild party when the stripper arrived," the source said. "Arnold was even posing for pictures for her. Arnold would say things like 'This is a great birthday present.'"

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Arnold's mistress and mother of his love child, Mildred "Patty" Baena has been hiding out in Texas since the news broke of their affair.