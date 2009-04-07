LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Los Angeles court official has delayed the arraignment of Anna Nicole Smith's lawyer-turned-boyfriend and a psychiatrist who treated the former model.

Both face charges they conspired with another physician to provide prescription drugs to Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007 at a Florida hotel.

Superior Court Commissioner Kristi Lousteau (Loo-STOH') on Tuesday rescheduled the arraignment of Howard K. Stern and Dr. Khristine Eroshevich to May 13.

Stern, Eroshevich and another doctor, Sandeep Kapoor, each face six counts including conspiracy.

Each defendant faces up to five years, eight months in prison if convicted. Kapoor is also scheduled to be arraigned May 13.

