SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have issued a felony arrest warrant for comedian Katt Williams, relating to a police chase in California.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department told KCRA-TV the warrant issued Thursday is for reckless driving.

The California Highway Patrol says Williams fled officers on a three-wheeled motorcycle on Nov. 25 after being spotted driving on a sidewalk near a downtown Sacramento hotel.

The CHP said Williams was asked to stop and refused, leading to the pursuit, and Williams nearly hit five people during the chase.

Williams' representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

