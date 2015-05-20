Guy Gone Wanted. Joe Francis, the founder of "Girls Gone Wild" and close friend to many Hollywood celebrities, is a wanted man.

RELATED: Guys with mustaches on social media

On May 20, a federal judge issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to turn over two luxury cars in a bankruptcy case, according to the Wall Street Journal. Joe was ordered to give a 2007 Cadillac Escalade and a 2012 Bentley Flying Spur to lawyers who helped sell his brand out of bankruptcy last year.

Joe, however, had previously stated that he wouldn't turn over the cars because he gave them to a strip club owner in Mexico.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's highs and lows

This isn't the first time Joe has been hit with legal issues, nor was this the second judge who's tried to lock him up.

RELATED: Jaden Smith's 15 looks we don't understand

In 2013, the pseudo celeb was hit with a 270-day jail sentence after being convicted on five charges, among the charges were false imprisonment and assault for an incident in his mansion. He also reportedly owes Las Vegas' Wynn Casino $30 million in gambling debts.

Joe has been a fixture on the Hollywood scene since the late 90s and remains friends with many celebrities. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick actually met at one of Joe's parties in 2006 and the couple recently vacationed at Joe Mexican villa just a few weeks ago.

Joe is believed to be living in his Mexican villa and cannot be extradited to the United States on this particular warrant.