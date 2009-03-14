Entertainment Tonight -- ET confirms that the Beverly Hills Police Department issued a warrant for Lindsay Lohan's arrest on Friday.

The police statement reads as follows:

"In response to media inquiries, the Beverly Hills Police Department is confirming a warrant was in fact issued [on Friday] for the arrest of Lindsay Lohan. The $50,000 warrant issued by the Beverly Hills Superior Court stems from a May 2007 arrest of Miss Lohan for Driving Under the Influence and Hit and Run. The circumstances leading to the issuance of the warrant by the court are not readily available at this time. It is our hope that Ms. Lohan will surrender herself so that this matter will be resolved in a timely manner."

In August 2007, Lohan was charged with several misdemeanor counts stemming from two separate DUI incidents that year. She pleaded guilty to two counts and pled no contest to three others.

On November 15, 2007, she checked into an L.A. jail at 10:37 a.m. and was released at 11:54 a.m. She was sentenced to three years of probation, 10 days of community service, and was ordered to pay fines and participate in education programs.