Troubled hip-hop producer Scott Storch is wanted by officials in Florida after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Storch, who has collaborated with stars including Dr. Dre, Beyonce and Justin Timberlake, is accused of falling behind on court-ordered child support payments and other bills amounting to over $20,000 (£12,500), and he was due in court to appear in front of a judge to answer the allegations, according to TMZ.com.

However, the star missed his court date and the judge has now issued a warrant for his immediate arrest.

The website also reports police in Los Angeles are hoping to catch up with Storch to investigate a report filed by bosses at the Beverly Hills Hotel, alleging he failed to pay a $4,000 (£2,500) bill.

Storch once boasted a multi-million dollar fortune, but the recovering drug addict has suffered severe financial problems in recent years - he filed for bankruptcy in 2008, and a year later (09) his Florida mansion was repossessed after he missed mortgage payments.