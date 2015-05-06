Lindsay Lohan could be in trouble, yet again, after failing to complete her community service hours.

Heard this story before?

In February, the oft-troubled actress was ordered by a judge to complete 125 hours of community service by the end of the month. So far, according to TMZ, she has completed fewer than 20 hours.

These hours, which stem from her 2012 reckless driving case, have been an issue for Lindsay for quite some time. Earlier this year she tried to say that she had completed her service, but a judge scoffed at her, as she passed off fan meet-and-greets in London as community service. The judge threw out 125 of the claimed hours and ordered her to do actual community service.

A status hearing is set for May 7, wherein the prosecutor is most likely to ask the judge to issue a warrant for her arrest, the website said. The warrant would be for a misdemeanor.

Stay tuned...